Dr Candido Javier Tuscano was hit by another motorcycle rider in Luna town

Published 12:24 PM, October 23, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The provincial environment officer of Apayao died Monday night, October 22, in a motorcycle collision in Luna town.

Dr Candido Javier Tuscano of PENRO-Apayao was riding his black Suzuki Skyway along the national highway at Barangay San Isidro Sur at 6:20 pm when he was bumped by a Suzuki Smash 115.

Police said that Tuscano slowed down at the intersection of the highway and turned left, but Juanito Carlito Pulido, the driver of the Smash, was not able to react fast enough and hit the other motorcycle.

The impact was so great that Tuscano crashed on the pavement and was rendered unconscious while the other motorcycle crashed on the opposite pavement.

Pulido and his two back passengers – both minors – suffered abrasions and were brought to the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center in Apayao.

Tuscano, however, was declared dead by attending doctors at the same hospital.

Tuscano assumed office as the Apayao Provincial Environment and Natural Officer in March 2017. – Rappler.com