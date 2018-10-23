Rappler sits down with Lourdes Mangaoang, who says her Customs colleagues did not follow procedures in clearing the magnetic lifters for release last July

Published 10:25 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) finds itself again at the center of another controversy.

In the past few months, they have been attending probes at the Senate and House of Representatives, answering questions on how an estimated one ton of shabu (methamphetamine) believed to be packed inside magnetic lifters slipped through their monitors.

And now comes Lourdes Mangaoang, the former Customs X-ray chief who said her colleagues did not follow procedures in clearing the magnetic lifters for release back in July.

She has accused her own boss, Customs chief Isidro Lapeña of negligence, and believes that he should be replaced.

Rappler sits down with Mangaoang to find out what possibly went wrong with the Customs' procedures, why she is going against Lapeña, and how the bureau could move forward from this latest controversy. – Rappler.com