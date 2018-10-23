The PCSO says the winners from Eastern Samar and Albay have claimed separately their multi-million peso winning checks

Published 7:02 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The two winners of the blockbuster October 14 Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot draw have both claimed their prizes said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The lucky pair shared the unprecedented P1.8 billion prize, the richest ever in Philippine lotto history. Each got P470 million after 20 percent was automatically witheld for taxes, as required by the TRAIN law.

The winning combination of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw that day was 40-50-37-25-01-45, with an earthshaking bounty of P1,180,622,508.

First to claim his mega-winnings was the married tricycle driver from Borongan, Eastern Samar, who had to lend money from relatives to cover his fare going to the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City last October 16, just two days after the draw. The PCSO did not disclose his age.

The second winner was a 30-year-old, married male nurse from Legazpi City, Albay, which picked up his multi-million winning check Monday, October 22, at the PCSO office.

Previously, aside from witholding their identities, the PCSO also does not disclose the age and occupation of lotto winners because of security considerations. The most information PCSO provided about the winners was where the winning tickets were purchased.

The two Ultra Lotto winners allowed the agency to reveal to the media their information.

Social media was abuzz with netizens speculating that two PCSO officials hit the billion peso jackpot. The PCSO doused these speculations with the details they revealed.

The previous record high for lotto prize winnings was P741 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot of November 29, 2010. A balikbayan was the lone winner, with the combination 11-16-42-47-31-37. – Rappler.com