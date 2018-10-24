If passed, House Resolution No. 2270 will merely express the support of lawmakers over the issue. The resolution will not have the full force of the law.

Published 9:58 AM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Minority Leader Danilo Suarez has filed a resolution expressing the "support" of the House of the Representatives for the proposed withdrawal of the Philippines from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Suarez filed House Resolution (HR) No. 2270 on Tuesday, October 23, a day after Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo made the proposal for the Senate to withdraw the Philippines from the IPU, a global organization of lawmakers critical of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

A copy of HR 2270 was sent to reporters on Wednesday, October 24.

"Therefore, be it resolved as it is hereby resolved, for the House of Representatives to express its support for the withdrawal of the membership of the Philippines from the Inter-Parliamentary Union," HR 2270 said.

If passed by the House, HR 2270 will merely express the support of lawmakers over the issue. The resolution will not have the full force of the law.

Arroyo had recommended the Philippines' withdrawal from the global organization after she attended the 139th IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 17, where the IPU expressed deep concern over the alleged human rights violations against Senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV, two of Duterte's fiercest critics.

"This time, over the objection of the Philippine delegation, again they did the same thing so since this is the second time they did it to my knowledge, I am recommending to the Senate which heads the delegation that we should withdraw our membership with the IPU," Arroyo said.

Malacañang supports Arroyo's proposal, but senators are divided over the issue.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senator Panfilo Lacson, members of the Senate delegation that attended the assembly, opposed Arroyo's move.

But Senate President Vicente Sotto III and former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel III said Arroyo's proposal has weight and should be considered to some degree. – Rappler.com