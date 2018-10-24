But PDEA's own findings remain inconclusive on whether the magnetic lifters indeed contained illegal drugs

Published 1:44 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lourdes Mangaoang, the "whistleblower" of the Bureau of Customs, clarified on Wednesday, October 24, that she was merely relying on a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) report when she insisted that magnetic filters found in Cavite were packed with illegal drugs.

At the resumption of a House probe into the alleged missing one ton of shabu (methamphetamine) worth P6.8 billion, Mangaoang said she did not base her conclusion on her own analysis of X-ray images.

Lawmakers quizzed Mangaoang on why she has appeared before media saying that the magnetic lifters found in Cavite used to contain illegal drugs, while highlighting her expertise in X-ray scanning.

"May laman ba na shabu (Did it contain illegal drugs)?" asked Antipolo City, 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop.

"May laman po (There are things inside)," said Mangaoang, citing a PDEA report.

But PDEA's findings remain inconclusive on whether the lifters contained drugs. While drug-sniffing dogs sat down to point to the presence of shabu, their swab test turned out negative.

Mangaoang's testimony goes against the report of officers from the Customs X-ray division, who claimed that the lifters were empty.

She said that her conclusion came from being a "seasoned investigator" who has taken note of the findings of the PDEA – and not as an X-ray scanning veteran.

Mangaoang used to work on contraband busts in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) before she was recently assigned as the airport's deputy collector for passenger services.

Mangaoang's other basis: Mangaoang added that she also based her conclusion on a "testimony at the Senate," referring to the parallel probe led by Senator Richard Gordon at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

When asked by lawmakers to name the resource person who gave that testimony, Mangaoang said, "I can't remember...I am not good with names...'Yung bodegero (The warehouse person)."

Mangaoang appeared to be referring to Eric Rodelas, the maintenance man of the Cavite warehouse where the lifters were found. Rodelas claimed that he was able to meet and assist the Chinese-looking persons who brought the lifters. (TIMELINE: The search for P6.8-B shabu 'smuggled' into PH)

While assisting the guests – whom he believed were their clients – to close the door of the warehouse, he said he saw one of them pull out a "grinder." He did not see illegal drugs, he said. – Rappler.com