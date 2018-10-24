Lourdes Mangaoang turns her back on lawmakers during her presentation on the controversial magnetic lifters

Published 3:02 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Bureau of Customs (BOC) X-ray chief Lourdes Mangaoang faced the threat of being cited in contempt in the House shabu probe after she turned her back on lawmakers as they were grilling her on Wednesday, October 24.

Thirty minutes into Mangaoang's presentation, Antipolo City 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop asked her to go straight to the explanation of why she believes the magnetic lifters were not empty based on her X-ray image analysis. (READ: Mangaoang: My claim on shabu in lifters based on PDEA only)

"Attorney, tumatalikod ka sa nagtatanong (Attorney, you are turning your back on the person asking)," a furious Acop said after Mangaoang began to turn away from him to face the cameras of news teams covering the hearing.

Acop said Mangaoang's actions showed disrespect.

Mangaoang said she just wanted to address "the people," referring to viewers watching live broadcasts. But Acop reminded her that she was being probed by the House, so she should face its members.

"That is your 2nd discourtesy. The 3rd one, I will move to cite you in contempt," Acop said.

The first discourtesy that Acop was referring to was when Mangaoang, after being grilled by Acop, suggested that she could leave if they did not want her there.

Her remark prompted a statement from House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Representative Ace Barbers, who said they did not owe Mangaoang anything for her attendance in the probe.

Mangaoang then apologized to Acop and the lawmakers present in the hearing. She said she would even go down on her knees – just to earn their forgiveness. – Rappler.com