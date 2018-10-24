Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol is sacked 'for command responsibility and to pave the way for an impartial investigation'

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año sacked the director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy, Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol.

This comes after cadets alleged that upperclassmen punished them by ordering them to perform oral sex at the PNP Academy in Camp Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

"OIC-Secretary Año has ordered the immediate relief of the PNPA director, Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol, for command responsibility and to pave the way for an impartial investigation into the incident," said DILG Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya, the agency's spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, October 24.

– Rappler.com