Mapúa University and MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology round up the list of 8 Philippine universities in the 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds Asia University Rankings

Published 5:05 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) is the only Philippine university that made it to the top 100 of the 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings released Wednesday, October 24.

UP also climbed in rank from 75th in 2018 to 72nd in 2019, followed by the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), now ranked 115th from 95th in 2018.

Like AdMU, mainstays De La Salle University (155th), University of Santo Tomas (162nd), and Silliman University (451th-500th) all lost ground in the latest rankings. Only University of San Carlos stayed in the 301st-350th rank.

Rounding up the 8 Philippine universities in the 2019 list is Mapúa University (401st-450th) and the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (451th-500th)

Top Philippine universities 2019 2018 Institution 72 75 University of the Philippines 115 95 Ateneo de Manila University 155 134 De La Salle University 162 145 University of Santo Tomas 301-350 301-350 University of San Carlos 401-450 - Mapúa University 451-500 - Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology 451-500 351-400 Silliman University

UST received 4 QS stars for rating excellently in terms of employability, facilities, social responsibility, and inclusivenes. Mapúa University, meanwhile, received 3 QS stars for excellent ratings in employability, facilities, and social responsibility.

In a statement Wednesday, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero de Vera III congratulated the schools and said CHED will launch a project to "boost competitiveness" of both public and private Philippine universities.

The project, he said, will help schools showcase their programs and promote international initiatives. De Vera said he wanted more Philippine universities to be included in world rankings and to develop more programs that will improve quality of education.

Top Asian universities

Meanwhile the top 10 universities according to QS are the following:

1. National University of Singapore (Singapore)

2. The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

3. Nanyang Technological University Singapore (Singapore)

3. Tsinghua University (China)

5. Peking University (China)

6. Fudan University (China)

7. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong)

8. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (South Korea)

9. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

10. Seoul National University (South Korea)

The 2019 list features over 400 universities from 17 countries in Asia and adopts a methodology that consists of 11 indicators:

academic reputation (30%)

employer reputation (20%)

faculty-student ratio (10%)

international research network (10%)

citations per paper (10%)

papers per faculty (10%)

staff with a PhD (5%)

international faculty (2.5%)

international students (2.5%)

inbound exchange students (2.5%)

outbound exchange students (2.5%)

Since 2009, the QS Asian University Rankings have been published annually by the QS. – Rappler.com