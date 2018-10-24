But former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go says Deliu will only take over some of his tasks as top aide and will not be given the title of 'SAP'

Published 4:54 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Is former beauty queen and police senior inspector Sofia Loren Deliu going to serve as President Rodrigo Duterte's next top aide?

It seems so after Duterte referred to her as the "replacement" of Special Assistant to the President Bong Go during his speech on Wednesday, October 24.

"Ito ang pumalit kay Bong, tumindig ka nga (This is the one who replaced Bong, stand up)," he said, gesturing to Deliu who promptly stood up and acknowledged the applause from the audience.

Duterte was speaking during the conferment of Philippine Quality Awards in Malacañang.

However, Go told reporters that Deliu will not be given the title of Special Assistant to the President (SAP), though she will take over some of his functions.

Deliu has been serving as one of Duterte's aides since the start of his presidency. She attracted attention because of her good looks and because she had been a candidate of the Miss Philippines Earth pageant back in 2015.

That the President grew close to Deliu was apparent when he served as primary sponsor during Deliu's wedding to another police officer last March.

Before Duterte's announcement, Malacañang sources and Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo had said a Davao City lawyer, Charmalou Aldevera, was being eyed to take over Go's post. Aldevera is a former lawyer of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and a friend of the President's.

Go resigned as Duterte's top aide to run for senator in the 2019 elections. – Rappler.com