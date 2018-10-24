Former Supreme Court spokesman Ted Te also joins the discussion on Thursday, October 25

Published 7:26 PM, October 24, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch the interview live at 11 am on Thursday, October 25

MANILA, Philippines – In the run-up to the selection of the next chief justice of the Philippines, we take a closer look at the secretive institution that is the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, October 25, Rappler sits down with Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to discuss pressing issues within the Court, such as the importance of vetting nominees, collegiality, composition, and keeping the judiciary relevant in the age of the internet.

Lawyer Ted Te will also join the discussion with his insights from being Court spokesman for almost 5 years. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Understanding the Supreme Court with Ted Te)

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug and justice reporter Lian Buan will talk to the two insiders as we try to deepen our understanding of the judiciary, the power it wields, and why it is important to keep a close watch on its rulings. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Lawyer Cristina Bonoan on the Supreme Court under Duterte)

Bookmark this page and tune in at 11 am on Thursday. – Rappler.com