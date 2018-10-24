The Philippine National Police will send the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to take Jimmy Guban from the Senate

Published 9:21 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine National Police (PNP) plans to take into custody resigned Bureau of Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban even without a warrant, the PNP announced on Wednesday, October 24.

Guban is currently detained inside the Senate compound after he was cited in contempt by the Senate blue ribbon committee for giving inconsistent accounts in the search for the missing P6.8-billion shabu (methamphetamine) believed to have been packed in magnetic lifters found in Cavite.

According to its spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana, they will ask Senate blue ribbon committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon to turn Guban over into their custody.

"In compliance to the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the Philippine National Police Chief Director General Oscar D. Albayalde immediately coordinated with the Senate through Sen Richard Gordon to seek custody of ex-Bureau of Customs executive, Jimmy Guban," Durana said in a statement to reporters.

Durana said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which usually handles high profile cases, will take charge of the request.

The police spokesman added that Albayalde has already spoken with Gordon, and that the senator apparently said he "will take Albayalde's request under consideration."

In a text message to Rappler, Albayalde said that after they take Guban, they will bring him to the National Bureau of Investigation. – Rappler.com