Published 8:00 AM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino journalist Inday Espina Varona is among the 12 nominees for the 2018 Press Freedom Awards, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced on Tuesday night, October 23.

Varona is shortlisted under the "Prize for Independence" category. There are other categories of the RSF Press Fredoom Awards honors courage and impact in journalism.

This year a 4th award, "L’esprit de RSF," will be presented to a UK journalist to mark London’s hosting of the awards.

The RSF recognized Varona for her work as a contributing editor at ABS-CBN, where she previously headed the citizen journalism unit Bayan Mo i-Patrol Mo (BMPM).

Her nomination on the RSF website says: "A veteran journalist who is very active on social networks, Inday Espina-Varona is now a contributing editor at the Philippine broadcast network ABS-CBN, where she formerly ran its citizen journalism website Bayan Mo i-Patrol Mo (BMPM). Over the years, she has reported extensively on issues that are sensitive in the Philippines, such as child prostitution, violence against women, LGBT issues and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front on the island of Mindanao. In June 2018, Espina-Varona took over as the head of #BabaeAko (“Me, a woman” in Tagalog), a social media campaign that informs and mobilises the public on women’s rights issues in response to Duterte’s many misogynistic comments and attacks on women."

In a statement published on the ABS-CBN website, Varona said her nomination is "humbling and [is] an inspiration to do more for the cause of press freedom."

She said:

Filipino writers and journalists have a proud legacy to fall back on. Generations fought for press freedom and freedom of expression, from colonial times and, certainly, during the Marcos dictatorship. We must never take for granted what so many who went before us fought for and even died for.

In defense of this constitutional right, journalists and news outfits, and critical netizens, have received grief – and not just from the Duterte administration.

I am proud of colleagues who stand firm despite attacks and even more proud because many of the stories that sparked vilification from government have stood the test of time. Padayon!

For the first time in its 26-year history, the RSF will hold the awards ceremony on November 8 at the Getty Images Gallery in London. – Rappler.com