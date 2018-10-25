(UPDATED) Senate President Vicente Sotto III says the Senate will not turn over the former Customs official to police unless the chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee allows it

Published 9:51 AM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Thursday, October 25, that there would be no warrantless arrest of Bureau of Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban in the Senate, unless the chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee decides to turn him over to police.

Sotto said he has ordered the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms to "secure Guban properly." Sotto said Guban is both guilty and a vital witness to the case.

"He is still under custody of the blue ribbon committee, therefore we will keep him unless a warrant is issued," Sotto said in a text message on Thursday, October 25.

"Although it's up to the chairman if he wants to turn over the witness," he added in a later text message.

Guban has been detained inside the Senate compound since September 11 after the blue ribbon committee cited him in contempt for "lying" during the hearing on the missing P6.8-billion shabu believed to have been packed in magnetic lifters found in Cavite.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it planned to take Guban into custody even without a warrant. PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana said they would ask Senate blue ribbon committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon to turn over Guban to police.

In a speech hours earlier, Duterte ordered the arrest of Guban for supposed involvement in shabu smuggling by faking identification cards and facilitating its entry.

Guban earlier admitted receiving P10,000 to find the consignee-for-hire that would receive the magnetic lifters allegedly packed with one ton of shabu.

Duterte had also released to media a confidential intelligence report that listed alleged suspicious activities of Guban and two other law enforcers. – Rappler.com