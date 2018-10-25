Authorities rehearse responses to possible threats ahead of the island's reopening to tourists

Published 2:50 PM, October 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Security forces simulated scenarios to practice responding to threats, in preparation for the reopening of the world-famous Boracay to visitors.

A day ahead of the reopening, the Malay inter-agency task force, led by the Philippine National Police (PNP), rehearsed how they would work together during emergency situations such as drownings, terrorism, and bomb threats. (READ: Somber Boracay gears up for October 26 reopening)

The groups were joined by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection. They also simulated search and rescue operations in the event of calamities.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said 400 cops will be retained in the island, to ensure security of both residents and tourists.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Boracay shut back in April for a major effort to fortify weak infrastructure and crack down on the rampant overdevelopment that had turned the island into what he called a "cesspool."

When it welcomes tourists again, Boracay will have fewer hotels and restaurants, a cap on the number of visitors, and no beach parties to preserve its shores. (READ: What to expect when Boracay reopens on October 26) – Rappler.com