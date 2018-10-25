Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says the additional deployment would be part of security forces' reorganization in the island

Published 3:50 PM, October 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Security forces will continue patrolling the world-famous island of Boracay when it reopens, the Philippines' top cop Oscar Albayalde said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has tightened security within the island since it was ordered closed by President Rodrigo Duterte. Around 600 riot police were deployed back in April.

When Boracay reopens, the number of cops will go down to 400, Albayalde said during a security briefing on Thursday, October 25. (READ: What to expect when Boracay reopens on October 26)

"With regards to manpower, we added more people. We assigned more than 400 personnel. Before [the closure], it was only 200," Albayalde said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The 400 cops will stay in Boracay even after the reopening, added the PNP chief.

"It's already part of the reorganization here. That's already fixed. That will be our strength here," he said.

Albayalde also said that they have given two more brand-new vehicles for the police force in Boracay.

The island will be reopened to tourists on Friday, October 26, after a massive cleanup effort to address its environmental issues.

To prevent the island from deteriorating, the government will impose several rules for the "new Boracay." The island now has fewer hotels and restaurants, and certain activities will be banned. (READ: Somber Boracay gears up for October 26 reopening)

The government will also monitor the number of people in the island, by issuing access cards to those who will enter. – Rappler.com