'Abogado po si Presidente. Alam niya po na wala akong warrant pa,' says former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban

Published 4:06 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban appeared calm on Thurday, October 25, despite President Rodrigo Duterte's order to arrest him even without a warrant.

Guban sat beside Senator Richard Gordon at the Senate session hall on Thursday, October 25, where the blue ribbon committee chairman announced that he recommended that Guban be turned into a state witness for his revelations on the missing P11-billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in Cavite.

At the news briefing, reporters asked Guban how he felt about being under the protective custody of the Senate pending the approval of the request for admission into the Department of Justice's Witness Protection Program, and also being the subject of the President's arrest order.

"Abogado po si Presidente. Alam niya po na wala akong warrant pa (The President is a lawyer, he knows there is no arrest warrant for me yet)," a smiling Guban said.

"Alam niya ang ginagawa niya (He knows what he's doing)," he added.

Cops can only enforce a warrantless arrest if the subject is committing or has just committed a crime in front of them, when there is hot pursuit, or when the subject is an escaped prisoner. (READ: SC reminds cops: Follow rules on warrantless arrests)

The Philippine National Police earlier said it would implement Duterte's order and sought out Gordon to turn over Guban to police custody even without an arrest warrant.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde had said the police planned to bring Guban to the National Bureau of Investigation under the DOJ.

The plan did not pan out as Gordon, with the approval of Senate Pesident Vicente Sotto III, said he would not turn over Guban to the police as the Senate probe into the missing P11-billion shabu was still ongoing.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday that he and Gordon had reached an agreement on Guban.

"Senator Gordon and I have agreed to transfer custody of a vital witness, Jimmy Guban, to the NBI upon termination of the Senate inquiry," Guevarra said in a statement.

Gordon said the Senate blue ribbon committee would hold its last session on October 30. Until then, Guban would remain under the Senate's "protective custody." – Rappler.com