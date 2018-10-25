WATCH: Aerial view of Boracay
AKLAN, Philippines – The shores of top tourist destination Boracay will reopen on Friday, October 26, exactly 6 months after the island was closed for rehabilitation.
An aerial view shows Boracay's spotless white shores, without a tinge of the green algae which had crept up over the years. (WATCH: How green can Boracay get?)
It also shows the visibly overdeveloped island, with buildings constructed close to each other.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the 6-month shutdown of the island, citing the need to address its environmental problems.
While Boracay is set to be reopened on Friday, construction works are still ongoing left and right – with the government and establishments racing against time to fix what they can. – Rappler.com