The aerial view of Boracay shows its spotless white shores, but visible overdevelopment

Published 4:40 PM, October 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The shores of top tourist destination Boracay will reopen on Friday, October 26, exactly 6 months after the island was closed for rehabilitation.

An aerial view shows Boracay's spotless white shores, without a tinge of the green algae which had crept up over the years. (WATCH: How green can Boracay get?)

It also shows the visibly overdeveloped island, with buildings constructed close to each other.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the 6-month shutdown of the island, citing the need to address its environmental problems.

While Boracay is set to be reopened on Friday, construction works are still ongoing left and right – with the government and establishments racing against time to fix what they can. – Rappler.com