Rappler sits down with UP VP Jose Dalisay and ADMU VP Jaime Hofileña to discuss the role of universities in protecting democracy

Published 8:36 AM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After the Armed Forces of the Philippines claimed communists were recruiting students in several universities to take part in a supposed plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, students and school officials quickly slammed the allegation as “baseless and dangerous.”

In light of the military's statements, university officials highlighted the need to defend academic freedom and promote critical thinking “in support of democracy.” The Comission on Human Rights likewise said the "blanket act of red-tagging" students impinged on students' rights.

On Friday, October 26, Rappler sits down with University of the Philippines Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Dalisay and Ateneo de Manila University Vice President for Social Development Jaime Hofileña to discuss the role of universities in protecting democracy, how threats from authorities impact students, and why it is important to foster free thinking.

Bookmarks this page and tune in on Friday, October 26. – Rappler.com