The aspiring Boracay lifeguards train with the Philippine Coast Guard for 5 days

Published 12:44 PM, October 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines — More than 200 aspiring lifeguards practiced their life-saving and rescue capabilities on the shores of Boracay ahead of the island's reopening on Friday, October 26.

Lieutenant Commander Joeluviz Mercurio, Boracay's substation commander, said the aspirants trained for 5 days with the Philippine Coast Guard to make them more competent personnel in guarding resort pools and the beachfront.

They were taught rescue, life support, and life-saving techniques.

Mercurio added that the PCG will be installing 10 new lifeguard stations scheduled to arrive next week. Another 4 stations will be completed by the second week of November. These lifeguard stations will be distributed among the 3 stations of Boracay.

Don Milanes, founder of the Boracay Lifeguard Association, expressed his excitement for the new recruits.

"Kaunti lang kaming lifesavers dito, kaya masaya ako madadagdagan kami (There are only few of us lifesavers, so I am glad that there will be more of us)," he said.

The new lifeguards are set to take their oath and show their capabilities together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police during Boracay's official reopening on Friday. – Rappler.com