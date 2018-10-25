The collision occurred between a UV Express vehicle and an assembled jeepney along the national highway in Iba town, Zambales

Published 7:15 AM, October 26, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Three persons were killed, while 8 others were seriously injured on Wednesday, October 24, in a vehicular collision between a UV Express and an assembled jeepney along the national highway in Iba town, this province.

In a report from Police Senior Inspector Noime Diaz, chief of Iba Municipal Police Station, the fatalities were identified as:

Emmanuel Villar, 43, of Sta. Cruz town, driver of a UV Express with conduction number 036405

Joseph Elmark Macadaan Depamayo, 26, driver of an assembled jeep with plate number CCN 777

Aldrin Deguia, 32, passenger of the jeep

Demapayo and Deguia were both residents of Barangay San Agustin, Iba, Zambales.

They were pronounced dead on arrival by attending physician Percival Maninang of the President Pamon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba.

Recuperating in the hospital were:

Mark Joseph Mayo, 21, of Sta Cruz town

Annabel Murados, 31, Sta Cruz

Joymee Maronoc, 29, Masinloc

Jeffrey Edejer, 42, Candelaria

Christelle Quito, 24, Palauig

Mark Ryan Anchocoso, 23, Iba

Elane Castro, 22, Masinloc

Janine Gonzales, 25, Masinloc,

All 8 were passengers of the UV Express.

Based on initial investigation, at around 11:45 pm Wednesday, the UV Express was traversing fast northward going to Sta Cruz, when a passenger named Oscar Mas noticed the jeep was swerving at speed towards the south direction, and eventually crashed into the driver’s side of the van.

The impact pinned Villar to his driver’s seat and rendered him unconscious, while Depamayo and Deguia were thrown out of the jeep to their death. – Rappler.com