Sister Patricia Fox, the Australian nun who angered President Rodrigo Duterte, is given 59 days to stay as tourist in the Philippines

Published 9:43 AM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From being a missionary in the Philippines for 27 years, Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is now just a tourist in the Southeast Asian country after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) downgraded her visa.

The BI on Friday, October 26, announced it has downgraded Fox's visa to a temporary visitor's visa good for 59 days.

The BI earlier denied Fox's request to extend her missionary visa.

"Downgrading reverted her status to a temporary visitor, and she is given 59 days from the day her missionary visa expired, which was September 5," said BI spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval.

Sandoval said the BI needs to wait for the DOJ ruling on her appeal before acting on Fox's deportation case. She also said they have granted Fox the tourist visa "without prejudice" to the DOJ's decision.

Fox, 72, is the Australian nun whom President Rodrigo Duterte ordered investigated, and the BI ordered deported, for allegedly engaging in political activities. The nun denies this accusation, and is appealing her deportation case before the Department of Justice.

Her missionary visa had expired on September 5, but the BI on September 13 refused to renew it because this will be inconsistent with the deportation order against her. Fox on September 17 appealed the BI decision, and the BI on October 4 denied her appeal "with finality."

Fox, who has lived in the Philippines for almost 3 decades, could be the 4th foreign missionary deported under Duterte. This is seen by critics as a sign that the Philippines is on the road back to dictatorship. – Rappler.com