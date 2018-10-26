Boracay now has half the number of hotel rooms available before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the island closed

Published 11:44 AM, October 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The Philippine government allowed only 3 out of 10 hotels and resorts in Boracay to reopen on Friday, October 26, when the 6-month closure of the island paradise ended.

These facilities have half the number of hotel rooms available before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the island closed for 6 months starting April 26.

The government said it has approved the permits of 157 hotels and resorts in Boracay as of Thursday evening, October 25. These facilities combined have 7,308 rooms available for booking requests.

The number of hotels that got government permits is almost 30% of the original 525 hotels on the island.

The number of rooms available is around 50% of the original 14,456.

Ribbon-cutting

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a Boracay icon featuring the famed Puka beach, Cabinet officials led the reopening of Boracay on Friday morning.

The overcrowding of tourists in Boracay is one of the reasons why the island became polluted, experts said. Duterte had called the island a “cesspool.”

After months-long rehabilitation efforts, Boracay's powdery white shores are spotless, without a hint of green algae on its coastline. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu also said that the fecal coliform level had significantly gone down during the closure.

The island's road network meters away from the shoreline, however, told a different story. There were still ongoing construction works, with the government and establishments racing against time to fix what they can.

Some businesses remained closed, pending the issuance of permits from the Inter-agency Task Force. The government had implemented a "no compliance, no opening" policy to ensure that establishments follow rules and regulations. – Rappler.com