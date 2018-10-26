The new Boracay icon features the island's famed Puka Beach. It is unveiled as Boracay is reopened on October 26.

Published 1:27 PM, October 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – A new icon of Boracay is set to welcome tourists starting Friday, October 26, when the Philippine government reopens the island paradise.

The Philippine government on Friday unveiled the Boracay icon at the Cagban jetty port, an entry point to Boracay.

After it was unveiled, officials took photos with the Boracay icon, which features the island’s famed Puka Beach. Representatives of Miss Earth also attended Boracay's opening day.

The reopening of Boracay was attended by Cabinet members such as Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo. – Rappler.com