Troops from the 61st, 62nd, and 64th Marine Companies clash with the Abu Sayyaf in Barangay Timpook, Patikul

Published 1:50 PM, October 26, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – At least 3 marines and an Abu Sayyaf member were killed in an encounter between government troops and the terrorist group in Patikul, Sulu, on Friday, October 26.

Troops from the 61st, 62nd, and 64th Marine Companies clashed with Abu Sayyaf members under subleaders Alnijar Ekit and Aldi Alun in Barangay Timpook, Patikul, the military said.

Three other soldiers sustained minor injuries and were brought to the KHTB Station Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The military said the ongoing firefight also dealt casualties on the Abu Sayyaf side. Troops recovered the lifeless body of an Abu Sayyaf member as they pursued the group. – Rappler.com