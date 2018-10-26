Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao

Published 3:51 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the Philippines from Sunday to Monday, October 28 to 29, and will hold meetings with Philippine officials in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City.

Wang is set to undertake an official visit to the Philippines at the invitation of newly appointed Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Wang will meet with Locsin and Duterte's economic managers, sign bilateral documents, and hold a press conference at Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City.

Wang will be the first foreign minister whom Locsin, former Philippine representative to the United Nations, will meet with in the Philippines.

China's top diplomat was supposed to visit the Philippines from September 16 to 18 this year, at the invitation of then Philippine foreign secretary Alan Peter Cayetano but he had to reschedule his trip because of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Wang's original agenda included the proposed joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com