Boracay's dimly-lit shoreline is not as 'alive' as it used to be – no beach parties and no loud music

Published 10:58 PM, October 26, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – On the first night it is opened to the public, world-famous Boracay Island was not as lively as it used to be.

On Friday night, October 26, a lyre and drum band came playing around the dimly lit beachfront, to celebrate the reopening of Boracay.

As the drumrolls faded into the background, not much could be heard aside from the music coming from the restaurants' speakers. It was loud, but not loud enough to break one's eardums as it used to.

The Philippine government has banned partying in front of the beach, aimed at taming its party-hard reputation that has contributed to the deterioration of the island. (READ: What to expect when Boracay reopens on October 26)

Officials have also asked establishments to lower down their speakers' volume, as they want to promote a more "peaceful" Boracay.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the island shut in April for a major effort to fortify weak infrastructure and crack down on the rampant overdevelopment that had turned it into what he called a "cesspool".

As the government threw open the island's doors, Boracay now has fewer hotels and restaurants and a cap on the number of visitors. – Rappler.com