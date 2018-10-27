The San Juan Drug Enforcement Unit finds 26 sachets of shabu or P21,000 worth of illegal drugs in the home of suspect April Vanessa Nuyda

Published 11:59 AM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Suspected drug peddler April Vanessa Nuyda was arrested in San Juan City on Friday morning, October 26, police said. (READ: DOJ probes suspects in San Juan shabu raids)

The San Juan Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) acted on a search warrant issued by Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 152 Executive Judge Danilo Cruz.

The DEU found 26 sachets of shabu or P21,000 worth of illegal drugs hidden in a cabinet in her home along Pablo Street in Barangay Batis. (READ: Gordon to summon judge for failing to order destruction of 890 kilos of shabu)

Nuyda told the police that her illegal drug supplier was from Quiapo, Manila.

Nuyda surrendered to the police in 2016, but San Juan City Police Chief Senior Superintendent Dindo Reyes said she failed to undergo the community-based drug rehabilitation program.

The suspect's family has been involved in peddling illegal drugs in San Juan City since 2013. Her father was arrested in a buy-bust operation in 2015, while her mother was arrested on a buy-bust operation in 2017.

Nuyda had stopped her drug operations temporarily due to the arrest of her parents, but the police had received a tip that she had revived her illegal drug business. – Rappler.com