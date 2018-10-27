'Boracay is a lesson of political will, as exhibited by PRRD and yet, it is also a lesson of neglect, misfeasance and malfeasance by responsible persons in office,' says Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo

Published 11:46 AM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day after the reopening of Boracay, Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte was "pleased" with what has happened in the island he once called a "cesspool."

"Boracay is a lesson of political will, as exhibited by PRRD and yet, it is also a lesson of neglect, misfeasance and malfeasance by responsible persons in office," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Saturday, October 27.

According to Panelo, the environmental woes in Boracay would not have happened if those in authority exhibited political will "and if only officials of the island paradise, as well as the stakeholders, operated following the law and the rules and regulations of pertinent government agencies."

"It has to take the strong and decisive leadership of the President to put things in order and we should all learn from these lessons so that Boracay will become an attraction not only in this country but in the world," he added.

Boracay reopened on Friday, October 26, exactly 6 months since Duterte ordered its closure for rehabilitation.

Friday's reopening saw tourists and workers walking around the beachfront, some businesses opening their doors to customers, the unveiling of a new Boracay icon, and a night life that was not as lively as it used to be.

Government said the rehabilitation of the island will be completed by the end of 2019. – Rappler.com