The Davao City 1st District representative, who is on his last term as congressman, is a 'leading' contender for the post

Published 11:59 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles is one of President Rodrigo Duterte's top choices to be his new Cabinet secretary.

"I heard he is one of those leading. Let's just wait for the President to announce. It's the President's call," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Tuesday, October 30, during a Palace news briefing.

If Nograles is chosen, he would take the place of Duterte's longtime friend and aide Leoncio Evasco Jr, who is running for Bohol governor.

Sources told Rappler, however, that Nograles has already accepted the position. Nograles did not reply to Rappler's request for confirmation.

But a source said Nograles' appointment may not be immediately announced as he still has some "assignments" to complete. Other choices that had been considered for the Cabinet post include current Cabinet members and Duterte appointees, said a source in the Palace.

Nograles, who is House appropriations committee chairperson, is serving his third and final term as congressman.

Duterte's eldest son Paolo Duterte is running for Nograles' seat in the 2019 elections.

In the days leading to the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2019 elections, Nograles announced he was dropping his planned Senate bid.

Nograles' father, former House Speaker Prospero Nograles, had been a longtime political rival of Duterte in Davao City. They mended ties when Duterte won the presidency in 2016.

The son, Karlo, ended up becoming a dependable Duterte ally in Congress. – Rappler.com