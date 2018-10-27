Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, October 29

Published 2:51 PM, October 27, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, October 29, due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan - all levels (public and private)

Moderate to heavy rain from Rosita may begin hitting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Monday evening, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Saturday morning, October 27.

Also on Monday evening, Signal No. 1 could be raised in Metro Manila.

Strong to very strong winds are also expected to affect parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon beginning Tuesday morning, October 30. Rosita might make landfall in the area of Isabela and Cagayan on that day.

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com