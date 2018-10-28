The bonus comes as the Department of Education marks its 155th anniversary on December 20

Published 9:43 AM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Public school teachers and staff will receive an anniversary bonus of P3,000 in December when the agency marks its 155th anniversary, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced.

"Before December, we'll make sure that it is already downloaded and available on or before DepEd's anniversary," said Annalyn Sevilla, education undersecretary for finance-budget and performance monitoring, said in a DepEd statement on Saturday, October 27.

This was first announced by Education Secretary Leonor Briones on October 5 during the World Teachers' Day celebration in Ormoc City.

DepEd marks its 155th anniversary on December 20.

Based on the recommendation of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the DepEd earlier adopted December 20, 1863, as its foundation date. It was known back then as the Comision Superior de Instruccion Primaria (High Commission on Primary Education), when the Philippines was under Spanish rule.

DepEd added that it is already drafting guidelines for the funds' release on top of working toward raising teachers' chalk allowance, and asking the Department of Budget and Management and the Civil Service Commission to create non-teaching positions to handle non-teaching tasks handled by overworked public school teachers. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com