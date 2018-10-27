President Rodrigo Duterte's net trust rating is up by 5 points, giving him a 'very good' score of +62

Published 6:59 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's trust ratings in the 3rd quarter of 2018 bounced back up to a "very good" +62 from dropping to +57 in the 2nd quarter, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in its latest survey released on Saturday, October 27.

Results of the survey held from September 15 to 23 showed that 74% of adult Filipinos have much trust in Duterte, while 14% are undecided and 12% have little trust.

"This gives a net trust rating of +62, classified by SWS as very good. This is a 5-point increase from the very good +57 in June 2018," the SWS said.

The survey was done through face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults across the country.

Where the rise came from: Increased trust in Metro Manila and Luzon pulled up Duterte's rating, according to SWS.

In the National Capital Region, Duterte's trust score jumped by 9 points, from just a "good" +42 in June to a "very good" +51 in September.

Duterte also saw a full 10-point jump in Balance Luzon, giving him a rating of +60 in September from just +50 in June.

Duterte maintained his "good" trust rating of +49 in Visayas, and his "excellent" trust rating in Mindanao (from +88 in June to +86 in September).

What was happening during the survey? The story that dominated the news cycle during the time of the survey was Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which ravaged parts of Northern Luzon on September 15.

After a mining community got buried in the storm's aftermath, Duterte expressed desire to end mining. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu then ordered a stop to all small-scale mining in the Cordillera Administrative Region .

On September 21, the country remembered the 46th anniversary of Martial Law under dictator Ferdinand Marcos. – Rappler.com