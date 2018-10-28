‘LGUs should not hesitate penalizing litterbugs by imposing fines or making them render community service,’ says Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu

Published 1:45 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu called on local government units (LGUs) to impose penalties on individuals who will be caught violating the trash law this coming All Saints and All Souls day.

“LGUs should not hesitate penalizing litterbugs by imposing fines or making them render community service,” said Cimatu on Sunday.

Republic Act No. 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act prohibits “littering, throwing, dumping of waste matters in public places, such as roads, sidewalks, canals, esteros or parks, and establishment, or causing or permitting the same,” with penalties ranging from fines of P300 to P500 or community service for 1-15 days.

“LGUs may apply the full force of the law against litterbugs if only to send strong message that littering would not be tolerated,” Cimatu said.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), 5,000 tons of trash were collected from the 6 major public cemeteries and memorial parks in the city.

The MMDA added Metro Manila produces 8,000 tons of trash on an ordinary day.

Cimatu reminded the LGUs of their responsibility to segregate and dispose of the trash.

“Let us respect the sanctity of both the occasion and the final resting place of our departed loved ones by making the surroundings free from unwanted garbage,” Cimatu said. – Rappler.com