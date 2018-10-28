'Pero ‘pag babae ka na maganda at dinuraan mo ako, 'yung laway mo kunin ko,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1:57 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Critics are open to spit on him if ever he contradicts himself, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday, October 27, adding he will keep the spit of beautiful women.

"I am telling you the truth and you can check. At kung meron kang makita na (And if you see anything) which is contrary to what I am saying now, I'll give you that right. You can spit on my face," Duterte said as he wrapped up his speech at the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City.

Adding another statement to the list of his sexist remarks, Duterte added that if a beautiful woman were to spit at him, he would keep their saliva.

"That is my guarantee. Bastusin mo na ako pero ‘pag babae ka na maganda at dinuraan mo ako, 'yung laway mo kunin ko (You can be rude to me, but if you're a beautiful woman who spits at me, I will get your saliva)..."Duterte added.

In his speech, Duterte went on his usual tour of topics from swearing against human rights advocates to defending his former Customs chief Isidro Lapeña, to addressing his controversial kiss with an overseas Filipino worker during his South Korea visit in June.

To his women critics railing on him for the event, he said, "Hindi lang ninyo alam, loka-loka, kasi mga pangit kayo. Pati 'yung ngipin ninyo malalaki. Hindi ako maghalik sa inyo. Pero kung maghalik 'yung babae kunin 'yung laway ilagay ko sa dila ko, lapitan ko sabi ko, 'Isauli ko sa iyo ang laway mo dagdagan ko ng akin dahil maganda ka'."

(You wouldn't know, you crazy women, because you are ugly. Your teeth are huge. I wouldn't kiss the lot of you. But if a [beautiful] woman kisses me, I will get her saliva, I will place it on my tongue, then I will go to her and say 'Here's your saliva. I added my own, because you are beautiful.') – Rappler.com