This is the second time Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is making an official trip to the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte's watch

Published 4:10 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon, October 28, for a series of meetings in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City.

Wang came to the Philippines as Manila and Beijing try to seal a framework for joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea. The West Philippine Sea is part of the South China Sea that is owned by the Philippines based on an international ruling, but is claimed by China.

This is the second time Wang is making an official trip to the Philippines under Duterte's watch. This is a far cry from how Wang avoided the Philippines during the Aquino administration. (READ: Wang Yi: China's foreign minister who once snubbed PH trips)

Wang's visit is also the first major event of Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr as Philippine foreign secretary. (READ: Wang Yi trip is Locsin's debut in Philippines as DFA chief)

Most of Wang's events will happen on Monday, October 29, at Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City.

Wang will meet with Locsin and Duterte's economic managers, sign bilateral documents, and hold a press conference at Marco Polo Hotel.

Locsin and Wang "will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements covering infrastructure, law enforcement and humanitarian assistance," said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a statement Saturday, October 27. – Rappler.com