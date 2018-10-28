Bookmark this page to watch Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Davao City on Monday morning, October 29

Published 8:05 PM, October 28, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is holding a series of meetings in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City on Monday, October 29.

On Monday morning, Wang is scheduled to meet first with Duterte's economic managers, then with newly appointed Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr, at Marco Polo Hotel in Davao City.

His meetings will end with the signing of bilateral documents, then a joint press conference with Locsin, at Marco Polo Hotel.

– Rappler.com