This would mean faster travel time for passengers, according to the Department of Transportation

Published 10:20 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The franchises of public utility buses plying certain routes from the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna to Metro Manila will be converted into city operations, following an order from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In a statement on Sunday, October 28, the DOTr said it issued Department Order No. 2018-025 on October 12, instructing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to amend the franchises of some buses from the 3 provinces.

The order covers buses bound for Metro Manila from the following areas and vice versa:

Bulacan

Bocaue

Meycauayan City

Marilao

Obando

San Jose del Monte City

Cavite

Imus City

Bacoor City

Dasmariñas City

General Trias City

Silang

Kawit

Noveleta

Cavite City

Laguna

San Pedro City

Biñan City

Sta Rosa City

The DOTr said these buses "will no longer be required to terminate their routes at their designated Intermodal Terminal Exchange (ITX)."

They can "bypass their designated ITX to expedite travel time of passengers traveling to and from Metro Manila."

The order comes ahead of the opening of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on November 5.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to inaugurate the PITX, which is dubbed the Philippines' first multimodal terminal.

The terminal is a flagship project of the Build, Build, Build program and will serve as transfer point between provincial buses from Cavite and Batangas and in-city modes of transportation. – Rappler.com