Some Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna buses to be converted into city operations
MANILA, Philippines – The franchises of public utility buses plying certain routes from the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna to Metro Manila will be converted into city operations, following an order from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).
In a statement on Sunday, October 28, the DOTr said it issued Department Order No. 2018-025 on October 12, instructing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to amend the franchises of some buses from the 3 provinces.
The order covers buses bound for Metro Manila from the following areas and vice versa:
Bulacan
- Bocaue
- Meycauayan City
- Marilao
- Obando
- San Jose del Monte City
Cavite
- Imus City
- Bacoor City
- Dasmariñas City
- General Trias City
- Silang
- Kawit
- Noveleta
- Cavite City
Laguna
- San Pedro City
- Biñan City
- Sta Rosa City
The DOTr said these buses "will no longer be required to terminate their routes at their designated Intermodal Terminal Exchange (ITX)."
They can "bypass their designated ITX to expedite travel time of passengers traveling to and from Metro Manila."
The order comes ahead of the opening of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on November 5.
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to inaugurate the PITX, which is dubbed the Philippines' first multimodal terminal.
The terminal is a flagship project of the Build, Build, Build program and will serve as transfer point between provincial buses from Cavite and Batangas and in-city modes of transportation. – Rappler.com