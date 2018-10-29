A victim from a prior motorcycle accident being transported in the pickup truck and two unidentified people riding on a different motorcycle are dead following the crash

Published 1:44 PM, October 29, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A pickup carrying a wounded motorcyclist collided with another motorcycle in Apayao on Sunday night, October 28, killing not only its passenger but the two persons on the bike.

Walter Salmazan Aloag figured in a motorcycle accident at Barangay San Francisco in Luna, Apayao at 8:30 pm last Sunday and Julius Talamayan Baddo, 26, was driving him to the hospital aboard his white Ford Ranger pickup. They were along Barangay San Isidro Sur at about 9 pm when Baddo decided to dim his headlights, police said. The moment he flicked the headlights back to high, his pickup collided with a motorcycle without its own headlights on.

The pickup fell into the ricefield on the side while the Suzuki Raider 125 motorcycle without license plate scattered on the road. The unidentified bike driver was said to be wearing a red jacket and blue shortpants while his passenger was wearing a green T-shirt and dark blue pants.

Aloag and the two on the bike were brought to the hospital but they were all declared dead by the doctor, police said. – Rappler.com