#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, October 30
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, October 30, due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).
Cagayan Valley
- Isabela - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31
- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31
Central Luzon
- Aurora - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Bauang, La Union - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31
- Sudipen, La Union - all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com