Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, October 30

Published 4:35 PM, October 29, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, October 30, due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Aurora - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, October 31

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com