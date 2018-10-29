The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says 209 establishments in Boracay need to pay a total of P43 million if they wish to operate again

Published 6:50 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Some 209 establishments in Boracay were fined a total of P43 million for violating environmental laws, said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday, October 29.

DENR Undersecretary and Pollution Adjudication Board Chairperson Rodolfo Garcia said only those which have settled the penalties will be allowed to process their permits to operate and discharge permits.

"We at the DENR believe that anyone who pollutes or destroys the environment must pay the cost for that destruction," Garcia said. (IN GIFs: What to see in the new Boracay)

The fines range from P10,000 to millions of pesos, depending on the length of time and gravity of offenses. The DENR said it already sent notices to business owners. (WATCH: Boracay closure hailed as example 'not only in Asia')

Of the 209 establishments fined, 110 were found to have violated the Clean Air Act, which requires a permit to operate all sources of air pollution from the Environmental Management Bureau. Their fines totaled P1.5 million.

Some 72 establishments were fined a total of P2 million for violating the Clean Water Act, which requires a discharge permit for facilities that produce regulated water pollutants.

Meanwhile, 5 establishments were fined a combined P39 million for discharging untreated wastewater that was not within acceptable standards. – Rappler.com