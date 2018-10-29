The Commission on Human Rights condemns the rape of a 15-year-old girl by a Manila cop in exchange for the release of her parents arrested for illegal drugs

Published 8:07 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday, October 29, called on the government to make sure that the "promised internal cleansing" would lead to a better police force after a cop allegedly raped a 15-year-old in Manila.

Highlighting the Philippine National Police’s mandate, CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia reminded state authorities that they should serve and protect Filipinos.

“There is then no acceptable excuse when our police officers become the first ones to violate our laws and the people’s rights, especially the vulnerable,” De Guia said in a statement.

Police Officer I Eduardo Valencia was arrested after he raped a minor inside a Sta Mesa motel on Octoebr 26 in exchange for the freedom of her parents arrested for drug-related crimes.

Valencia was assigned to escort the daughter back to their home from the Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 4.

The cop reportedly defended his act by claiming it was “normal” in the police force. National Capital Region Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar, however, said that this case was the first time it happened.

CHR said it is now investigating the case.

“It is more alarming that, aside from the rising number of alleged deaths linked to the anti-drug campaign, the police officer in question claims that such violation is a standard practice among operatives,” De Guia added. – Rappler.com