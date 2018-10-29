The very cops who worked in a team to battle illegal drugs are now at the top of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug list

Published 9:30 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All the cops named in President Rodrigo Duterte's drug matrix served as anti-illegal drugs cops in the Philippine National Police (PNP), top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde confirmed on Monday, October 29.

"Before, they all belonged to one unit, at the AIDSOTF (Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force), then the AIDG (Anti-Illegal Drugs Group)," Albayalde told reporters in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

Including dismissed cop Eduardo Acierto, Albayalde was referring to the cops sacked after being named by Duterte as linked to the illegal drug trade, namely:

Senior Superintendent Leonardo Ramos Suan

Superintendent Lorenzo Cusay Bacia

Senior Inspector Lito Torres Pirote

Inspector Conrado Hernandez Caragdag

Senior Police Officer IV Alejandro Gerardo Liwanag

The AIDSOTF was the PNP's first separate unit created to go after drug suspects. It lasted from 2003 up to 2015 when it transitioned to be the AIDG.

The PNP now has the PDEG, which was created after AIDG was abolished in January 2017. It was disbanded following the sensational killing of South Korean Jee Ick Joo inside Camp Crame, where AIDG cops were the main suspects.

When the AIDG was dissolved, the 5 cops were reassigned to the regions, while Acierto remained in Camp Crame inside the Civil Security Group.

Albayalde said the PNP found no incriminating information against the embattled cops during their stint with AIDSOTF and AIDG. (READ: Policing the PNP: Scalawags spoil Duterte vow to end crime)

It was only recently, with the help of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, that the PNP was able to look deeper into their colleagues' backgrounds. – Rappler.com