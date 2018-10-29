WATCH: In Davao, Wang Yi shows friendlier face of China
The usually stoic Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi seeks better ties with Filipinos as he visits Davao City
Published 11:45 PM, October 29, 2018
Updated 11:45 PM, October 29, 2018
LIGHT MOMENT. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi share a light moment during the latter's official visit to Davao City, Philippines on October 29, 2018. Photo by Manman Dejeto/Rappler
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – For two days, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Davao City to hold a series of meetings.
In the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, the usually stoic Wang shows us a friendlier face of China.
Paterno Esmaquel reports. – video by Charles Salazar/Rappler.com