Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan orders preemptive evacuation, particularly in barangays previously hit by deadly landslides

Published 10:07 PM, October 29, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The town of Itogon in Benguet is determined not to have a repeat of last September's tragic landslides.

With Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) expected to hit Luzon on Tuesday, October 30, Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan ordered preemptive evacuation, particularly in the barangays of Ucab and Loacan.

More than 100 residents had died from landslides when Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) swept through the mountains last September.

In preparation for Rosita, police started visiting residents in hazard-prone areas on Sunday, October 28, to tell them to leave.

Palangdan said each of the evacuees should already have a "grab and go bag" with water, food, clothes, sleeping bags, first aid kits, batteries, important documents, and communication devices.

The mayor said they already prepared 7 major evacuation sites for the residents:

Gumatdang Elementary School and Barangay Hall for Gumatdang

Luneta Gym and Elementary School, Tocmo Elementary School, and Loacan National High School for Loacan

Bell School and Central Elementary School for Poblacion

Barangay Hall Gym for Tuding

Virac Elementary School for Virac

Ampucao Elementary School, Dalicno Elementary School, and Simpa Elementary School for Ampucao

Keystone Evacuation Center and Goldcreek Elementary School for Ucab

Meanwhile, 8 elementary schools in the barangays of Ampucao, Loacan, Poblacion, and Ucab have been ordered closed since October 10 because they are highly susceptible to hazards. The students have been transferred to neighboring schools.

Palangdan also suspended classes in all levels in Itogon until Wednesday, October 31.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture's office in the Cordillera Administrative Region delivered about 90 cavans of rice and assorted vegetables for Itogon and other towns in Benguet. – Rappler.com