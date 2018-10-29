Cathay Dragon flies Davao to Hong Kong 5 times a week

Published 11:55 PM, October 29, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Cathay Dragon kicked off Sunday, October 28, its inaugural Hong Kong-Davao-Hong Kong flight at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport here.

The direct flight will benefit passengers from this city as well as the rest of Mindanao.

Cathay Dragon will use an Airbus A320 aircraft to service this route 5 times weekly – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The debut flight from Hong Kong was welcomed at the Davao Airport by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Manuel Antonio Tamayo, Davao City Vice Mayor Bernie Al-ag, officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and other officials from the government and private sectors.

Cathay Dragon, whose home airport is the award-winning Hong Kong International Airport, is the premium, full-serviced regional airline of the Cathay Pacific Group.

Also on Sunday, Northern Palawan's San Vicente Airport also opened its regular flights from Clark through Philippine Airlines (PAL). The inaugural flight from Clark arrived at San Vicente Airport at 8:17 am carrying 75 passengers. PAL will fly twice a day to San Vicente.

Meanwhile, Palawan’s main airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, also welcomed Sunday the inaugural flight of Eastar Jet from Incheon, Korea carrying 156 passengers. – Rappler.com