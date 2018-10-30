The blue ribbon committee looks into the biggest shabu smuggling controversy to hit the Duterte administration. Watch the hearing live on Tuesday, October 30

Published 8:00 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee continues on Tuesday, October 30, its probe into the P11-billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine), which slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in July.

Since the last hearing on the controversy, Customs chief Isidro Lapeña has been removed from his post to take a Cabinet position, and the missing illegal drugs are now suspected to be as heavy as 1.618 tons worth up to P11 billion, the estimates up from P6.8 billion.

The controversy has pushed President Rodrigo Duterte to order a military takeover of the BOC after its personnel were accused of being deep in corruption over the years.

This is so far the biggest smuggling controversy to hit the administration of President Duterte, with the probe conducted just months before the campaign starts for the 2019 midterm elections.

Watch the hearing live on Rappler at 10 am, Tuesday. – Rappler.com