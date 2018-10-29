Rosita (Yutu) forces the cancellation of ferry trips in parts of Luzon and the Visayas

Published 7:35 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than 1,900 passengers were stranded after sea trips were canceled due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).

The Philippine Coast Guard said at least 1,937 passengers, 189 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and 1 motor boat have been stranded in various ports as of 4 am on Tuesday, October 30.

The passengers were at ports in Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Quezon, Aklan, Capiz, Camarines Sur, and Cagayan.

As of Tuesday morning, sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon. – Rappler.com