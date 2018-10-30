More than 12,000 residents flee their homes in Isabela, where Rosita (Yutu) made landfall

Published 8:15 AM, October 30, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Shortly after Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) made landfall in Isabela early Tuesday, October 30, residents took to social media to show how the typhoon is battering the province.

Live and raw videos uploaded online showed fierce winds and toppled trees as Rosita struck.

Weather situation in Santiago City, Isabela as of 6:50AM today due to #RositaPH. (Video from Guillen Manao) || via @KurtAdrianDP pic.twitter.com/KSK5C74Owg — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2018

Wooden fences and galvanized iron sheets were also blown away by winds which were described by some as stronger than what they experienced during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) last September.

Rosita made landfall in the coastal town of Dinapigue around 4 am on Tuesday.

More than 12,000 residents in Isabela have fled their homes as of 6 am.

Most of the evacuees are from the coastal towns of Dinapigue, Maconacon, and Palanan, and from the towns of San Guillermo, Ramon, and Santo Tomas.

The evacuation of residents near the Cagayan River and its tributaries came as Magat Dam management advised that one of its gates would be opened to release water from the reservoir.

Power was cut in most parts of the Cagayan Valley region as early as Monday night, October 29.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said 6 transmission lines in Cagayan, Isabela, and Kalinga are unavailable due to Rosita.

In its advisory, the NGCP said 48% of the power load is available in Isabela, while 55% is available in Cagayan as of 5 am on Tuesday.

The NGCP said it will begin restoration efforts as soon as the stormy weather subsides. – Rappler.com