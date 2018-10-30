Fierce winds and intense rain from Rosita (Yutu) cause severe damage in the province
Published 1:56 PM, October 30, 2018
Updated 1:56 PM, October 30, 2018
BATTERED. An establishment in central Isabela is extremely damaged due to Typhoon Rosita, early morning of October 30, 2018. Photo by Fr Grevie Uanan
ISABELA, Philippines – Still recovering from the wrath of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) that hit last September, residents of Isabela again witnessed destruction brought by another typhoon.
Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) made landfall in the coastal town of Dinapigue before dawn on Tuesday, October 30, then traversed other parts of Isabela.
Rosita's fierce winds and intense rain caused severe damage to establishments and houses, uprooted trees, and toppled electricity posts, causing power outages.
As of early Tuesday morning, the Isabela provincial government said more than 12,000 individuals have fled their homes due to the threats posed by the typhoon. (READ: Isabela bears brunt of Typhoon Rosita)
EVACUEES. Residents of the municipality of Benito Soliven are forced to leave their houses on October 29, 2018. Photo from the Isabela Public Information Office's Facebook page
Below are some images of the destruction left by Rosita.
TILTED. Public order and safety sheds in Ilagan City became tilted as Typhoon Rosita battered Isabela. Photo by Fr Grevie Uanan
BLOWN OFF. Tent poles and skeletal frames are damaged by the strong winds on October 30, 2018. Photo by MDRRMC Alicia
UPSIDE DOWN. A tricycle in Ilagan City was no match for Typhoon Rosita. Photo by Fr Grevie Uanan
DEBRIS. Concrete fragments are scattered along a highway in the municipality of Alicia. Photo by MDRRMC Alicia
INTENSITY. The combination of strong winds and heavy rain destroys the roof of a home in Santiago City. Photo by Ralph Babaran
FLATTENED. Typhoon Rosita topples structures made of light materials in Ilagan City. Photo by Fr Grevie Uanan
TORN. The typhoon rips off the ceiling of a mall entrance in Ilagan City. Photo by Fr Grevie Uanan
UPROOTED. Trees at a residence in Alicia are knocked down. Photo by Leah Javier
– Rappler.com