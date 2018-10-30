Fierce winds and intense rain from Rosita (Yutu) cause severe damage in the province

Published 1:56 PM, October 30, 2018

ISABELA, Philippines – Still recovering from the wrath of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) that hit last September, residents of Isabela again witnessed destruction brought by another typhoon.

Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) made landfall in the coastal town of Dinapigue before dawn on Tuesday, October 30, then traversed other parts of Isabela.

Rosita's fierce winds and intense rain caused severe damage to establishments and houses, uprooted trees, and toppled electricity posts, causing power outages.

As of early Tuesday morning, the Isabela provincial government said more than 12,000 individuals have fled their homes due to the threats posed by the typhoon. (READ: Isabela bears brunt of Typhoon Rosita)

Below are some images of the destruction left by Rosita.

– Rappler.com