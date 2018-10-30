#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 31
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, October 31, due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan - all levels (public and private)
- Isabela - all levels (public and private)
- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya - all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Aurora - all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Apayao - all levels (public and private)
- La Trinidad, Benguet - all levels (public and private)
- Mountain Province - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)
- La Union - all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City - all levels (public and private)
- Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
