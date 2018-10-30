Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, October 31

Published 11:45 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, October 31, due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu).

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan - all levels (public and private)

Isabela - all levels (public and private)

Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya - all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Aurora - all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

